Unintended victim shot multiple times outside Midtown's Aurum Lounge

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times outside a nightclub in the heart of Midtown early Wednesday morning, the apparent unintended victim of a drive-by shooting.
Police said a man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
They continue to investigate the incident, which officers responded to around 5:30 a.m. this morning.
It happened outside Aurum Lounge, a nightclub at 75 Peachtree Pl. NW, off Spring St. about a block south of 10th St.
According to police, the suspect drove by in a dark green Range Rover and "fired several shots, missing the intended target and striking the victim."
There was no information about who the intended victim might have been, or what, if any, connection they might have had to the suspect. There was no word on a description of the suspect.