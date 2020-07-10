Unintended victim shot multiple times outside Midtown's Aurum Lounge

Police said the victim was in stable condition.

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times outside a nightclub in the heart of Midtown early Wednesday morning, the apparent unintended victim of a drive-by shooting.

They continue to investigate the incident, which officers responded to around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

It happened outside Aurum Lounge, a nightclub at 75 Peachtree Pl. NW, off Spring St. about a block south of 10th St.

According to police, the suspect drove by in a dark green Range Rover and "fired several shots, missing the intended target and striking the victim."