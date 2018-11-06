SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- A man who was shot outside the home of a former NFL player has died.

Brandon Quincy Jones, 23, was shot in the stomach outside of the home of Edward Drummond in the 3600 block of Union Road around 11 p.m., on June 10.

Drummond is a former wide receiver with the Detroit Lions who is known for having large parties at his home.

South Fulton Police Detective Partrena Smith said Jones was shot in the stomach and then rushed to the hospital when first responders arrived. Police have released very little about this shooting and hte circumstances surrounding it,

