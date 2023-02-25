Man in 'serious' condition after being shot in Ashview Heights neighborhood, APD says

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A man is in "serious" condition at Grady Hospital after he was shot in southwest Atlanta's Ashview Heights neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 100-block of Parsons Place SW where they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Grady EMS rushed the man to the hospital, police said.

Police said their initial investigation shows that the victim was involved in an argument with one or more suspects and was shot.

It is not yet known if any suspects are in custody.