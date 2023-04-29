Man shot several times at northwest Atlanta home, police say

Around 4:19 a.m., APD said officers were sent over to Emory Hospital regarding a person that had been shot.

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being hit by several bullets during a shooting at an Atlanta home, according to police on Saturday.

Around 4:19 a.m., APD said officers were sent to Emory Hospital regarding a person who had been shot. When the officer arrived, the department reported a 24-year-old male victim who was shot multiple times. Police said he was dropped off at the hospital by a friend.

During their investigation, police said they found out the shooting happened at a home on Baker Ridge Drive in the northwest part of the city. Despite being alert, conscious, and able to communicate with police, the 24-year-old victim refused to give any information about his friend or others present at the house, according to the department.