Man shot several times at northwest Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being hit by several bullets during a shooting at an Atlanta home, according to police on Saturday.
Around 4:19 a.m., APD said officers were sent to Emory Hospital regarding a person who had been shot. When the officer arrived, the department reported a 24-year-old male victim who was shot multiple times. Police said he was dropped off at the hospital by a friend.
During their investigation, police said they found out the shooting happened at a home on Baker Ridge Drive in the northwest part of the city. Despite being alert, conscious, and able to communicate with police, the 24-year-old victim refused to give any information about his friend or others present at the house, according to the department.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.