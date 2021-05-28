Man shot several times outside Encore hookah bar in downtown Atlanta in apparent random drive-by

Police were working to determine if a second person who arrived at the hospital shot had also been at that location.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said early Friday morning that a man was shot "several times" outside a downtown hookah bar right across the street from the Georgia Aquarium.

According to APD Capt. Dorian Graham, the victim told police he was leaving Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie St. when he was fired at by a passing car. The call came in just after 3 a.m.

The victim had "several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities" Graham said.

Police said the man told them he hadn't had any kind of altercation inside the bar, or any kind of dispute with anyone that would have led up to the shooting.

"He didn't even see the shooters, just came outside the lounge and was hit by gunfire," Graham said police were told.

Graham said that, right now, it's "looking like a random drive-by."

He added that investigators were interviewing the victim at a hospital. A second person also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm, and Graham said police were interviewing that person as well to determine if they had been at the same bar.