Man shot sitting in car DeKalb County police report

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said.
The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
Police called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where they reported he was in critical condition. The department said that two suspects shot the victim before driving away.
They have not identified the victim or given any other information about the two suspects. DeKalb County Police Department detectives are continuing the investigation.