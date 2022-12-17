Man shot sitting in car DeKalb County police report

The department does not know what lead up to the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said.

The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."

Police called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where they reported he was in critical condition. The department said that two suspects shot the victim before driving away.