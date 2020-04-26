ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in South Atlanta that left one person dead.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, their officers were called to 350 Thomasville Blvd. SE to reports of a man shot on Sunday afternoon. The officers arrived to find the victim, who they haven't yet publicly identified, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The department's homicide unit is now handling the investigation. Information on the nature of the shooting, a motive or possible suspects is limited at this time.

Police said they would be providing additional information as soon as it becomes available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE HEADLINES

Search for missing person on Lake Allatoona comes to heartbreaking end

Officer shot, suspect killed in Hogansville shooting

Local community group calls for Texas police chief to resign over fatal shooting

National Sikh Organization has meals delivered to Emory Healthcare workers