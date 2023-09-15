Suspect facing charges after Gwinnett County man found shot to death in car, police say

The shooting happened near the Mall Corners Shopping Center on Wednesday, just miles away from another scene where a woman's body was found in car's trunk.

A 26-year-old man is now facing charges after a man was found shot to death in a Gwinnett County parking lot, police said.

Neil Frasdilla was arrested and charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. In a Friday news release, police said they were able to catch the murder suspect 45 minutes after the shooting with technology that tracked his movements.

Sgt. Michele Pihera of Gwinnett County Police said around 12:44 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators were called to The Mall Corners Shopping Center for the shooting. This is located at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road.

A tow truck driver called police after someone approached them, saying they believed a person had been shot inside a blue Chevy pickup truck. That's when police found 46-year-old Darius Dugger dead.

Pihera said the blue truck where Dugger was found had bullet holes in the driver's side door.

While police tracked down Frasdilla, they were still investigating the homicide that happened less than a half mile away. A body was found in a trunk at the scene the night before outside a popular Duluth spa. Six people, including a teen, were arrested in that case.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the incidents were not related to each other.

