Man shot trying to buy marijuana at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot while trying to buy marijuana early Friday morning.

Police were called to a building off Cheshire Bridge Road NE regarding someone being shot. When officers arrived just after midnight, they learned the victim had taken himself to a nearby hospital for his gunshot wound.

Officers later met up with the victim, who told investigators he was shot by an unknown person or persons while walking up to an apartment complex.

The man told police he and his girlfriend were at the complex to buy marijuana. The victim did not he did not see his shooter, according to a release.