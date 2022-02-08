Man shot while driving in DeKalb County, police search for suspects

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say shot a man while he was driving Monday night.

At this time, we know that at least one person has been detained.

Officers said the victim was traveling on South Hairston Road from Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, just after 11 p.m., when several men started shooting at him.

Police added that the man shot was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.