DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man riding his bicycle was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning along Belvedere Lane.

DeKalb Police said that the unidentified 38-year-old man was riding along Belvedere Lane just before 1 a.m. Wednesday when someone fired shots at him from a moving vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators said he was in stable condition late Wednesday morning.

