ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Friday morning.

Atlanta Police were called to 100 Peachtree Street SW around 4:25 a.m., not far from the Fulton County Courthouse.

Investigators said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the man was crossing the street when a vehicle drove up to him and fired shots.