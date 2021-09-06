Man shot, wounded while walking in Atlanta neighborhood

Police said the man is in stable condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot in Southwest Atlanta overnight.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Ashby Grove in the Ashview Heights neighborhood for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, a man told police he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and was wounded. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the man is in stable condition.

Preliminary indicates it is unclear where the crime exactly took place.