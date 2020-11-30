Man shot multiple times in burglary attempt on Campbellton Road, police say

He told police that three men approached him and demanded money.

A 25-year old was shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Authorities said it happened along Campbellton Road around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was struck in the leg and buttocks while walking along the road, he told police, when three men approached him and demanded money. He was able to walk back to his apartment where he collapsed.

The victim was taken to Grady in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no information on the suspects.