Wife survives, husband dies in attempted murder-suicide in Oakdale: Police

Oakwood man shot wife in head and attempted suicide

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A woman is recovering after police said she was shot in the head by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

On Monday, Oakwood Police said officers responded to the Birch Court apartments after receiving a call of an attempted murder-suicide.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a women on the front yard; she had been shot in the head. Police said the victim was able to talk with officers while they tried to get her help. That's when the victim said she had been shot by her husband.

Officers found him behind the apartment with what they called a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was still holding a rifle at the time officers found him.

Both were taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Police said the wife was treated at the medical center and has since been cleared to go home from the hospital.