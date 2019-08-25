ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man involved in a drug dispute was shot near the corner of North Avenue and Boulevard late Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a person shot call in the 600 block of Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., said they discovered a male victim suffering from three gunshot wounds.

According to Atlanta Police Investigator James White III, the victim told officers he had been involved in a dispute with another person over a drug transaction when the shooting occurred. White said the victim has warrants for outstanding drug-related offenses.

The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment. At the time, he was in stable condition. White said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police investigators had come to the shooting location to continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police investigation remained underway on Sunday afternoon.

