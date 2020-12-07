Man shot, wounded in southwest Atlanta

The victim was not cooperative, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man appears to have been shot in the leg in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. John Chafee, officers responded to a person shot call at about 1 a.m., and discovered the victim.

He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, Chafee said.

Investigators tried to talk with the victim, but he as not cooperative with them and would not provide information on what had happened to him, Chafee said.

The police investigation remains ongoing.