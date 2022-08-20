Man stabbed to death outside high-end Buckhead condos

There were no details immediately available about the victim or any possible suspects.

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death outside a high-end condo complex in Buckhead early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an address on Oak Valley Rd. in Buckhead that corresponds to The Oaks at Buckhead complex, which is composed of a high-rise tower and several townhouses.

A fight had been reported. Police said when officers arrived, they found a "deceased adult male with a stab wound" at the location.

"The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating," a police statement said.