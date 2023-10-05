Man stabbed to death after pursuing suspect allegedly stealing from car, police say

It happened on 10:48 p.m., officers responded to 470 Flat Shoals Avenue for a "person down" call.

ATLANTA — A man is now dead after pursuing a suspect allegedly stealing from a car in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened on 10:48 p.m., officers said they initially responded to 470 Flat Shoals Avenue for a "person down" call.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple cuts on his body. He was taken to the Grady Hospital where he later died.

Police said they believe the man was stabbed after attempting to pursue a suspect who allegedly broke into a car to steal from it.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or identified the suspect.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.