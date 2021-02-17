Man stabbed to death in Atlanta's Capitol View neighborhood

It happened early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was found dead after officers were called to a report of a person stabbed early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta's Capitol View neighborhood.

Police did not immediately have many details about the circumstances behind the stabbing.

They did say they had detained two persons of interest at the scene, but did not classify those individuals as suspects and stipulated they were not under arrest.

There was no identifying information provided about the victim, other than that he is an adult male.