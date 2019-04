DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man died Tuesday morning after being stabbed at a DeKalb County home.

According to DeKalb County Police Sgt. Jacques Spencer, the man was found unresponsive with several stab wounds. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was found outside of a home off North Hairston Street around 2:30 a.m. and Spencer said they don't have a suspect in custody.

