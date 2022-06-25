Man stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred on Dearwood Drive Southwest in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers said they received a call of an injured person around 2:30 a.m.; however, once on the scene they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds.

So far, police sad they believe the victim was involved in an argument that resulted in the stabbing. However, they added that the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.