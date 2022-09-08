Man stabbed with box cutter at Atlanta gas station, in critical condition

The suspect was drunk, according to police.

ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life, according to police, after being stabbed with a box cutter at an Atlanta gas station.

It happened Monday night in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Atlanta Police said the suspect was drunk, and was beaten and knocked to the ground by another man.

In a daze, police said the suspect lashed out with with the box cutter at another man who simply tried to help him up.