Man stabbed with box cutter at Atlanta gas station, in critical condition

ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life, according to police, after being stabbed with a box cutter at an Atlanta gas station.
It happened Monday night in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Atlanta Police said the suspect was drunk, and was beaten and knocked to the ground by another man.
In a daze, police said the suspect lashed out with with the box cutter at another man who simply tried to help him up.
The victim ran inside the gas station for help. Meanwhile, police said they have taken the suspect into custody.