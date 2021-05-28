Man stabs friend in neck and back at LaGrange home, police say

The LaGrange Police Department issued several warrants for the man's arrest.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in his neck and back at a friend's house early Friday morning.

Police said they arrived at 3:20 a.m. at 205 Cooley Road in LaGrange to find Roy Davis of Mauk, Georgia stabbed.

Davis told officers he was just visiting his friend, when his friend stabbed him. The suspect left the home before officers arrived, police said.

The LaGrange Police Department issued several warrants for his arrest including a warrant for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Police also said Davis' friend is currently on probation for multiple DUI's.