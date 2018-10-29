MONROE, Ga. -- Police are hoping the description provided by a victim will help them track down a man accused of sexual assault in a local park.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the assault happened in Felker Park just before 6 p.m., Sunday. The victim, a middle-aged woman, told police that she was sexually assaulted by a black man described as skinny and appearing to be in his late teens or early 20s.

The victim told police she was forced to the ground and physically assaulted, but was scared away by a witness coming to her aid after she screamed for help.

The attacker ran toward the Young Pine/Monroe Estates area of the city. He was wearing a black and white shirt with dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Monroe Police Detective Chris Cannon at 770-266-5183 or 678-357-1939. Anyone who thinks they have seen the alleged attacker should call 911 immediately, police said.

© 2018 WXIA