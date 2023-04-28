Man suspected of killing teen in Peachtree City denied bond | New details from attorney

Back in February, three 18-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with murdering Madison Gesswein in Peachtree City.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A judge in Fayette County denied bond for one of the men accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Peachtree City.

Those three were identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis. All are from Fayetteville, according to police.

The Peachtree City Police Department identified the victim as Madison Gesswein.

11Alive spoke with Brown's attorney, Jay Abt, following the arraignment. He claims they believe Gesswein died after accidently being shot and that Brown was actually trying to prevent that from happening.

Abt added that Brown was with the other two suspects, his friends, driving Gesswein home. That's when Abt alleges one of the other teens pulled out a gun and a fight began.

Gesswein was found by her mother in her room with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the 911 call, Gesswein's mother said she was getting up for work when she noticed a light on in her daughter's bedroom but the door was locked. When she entered, she said the window was open, and the blinds were "a mess."

Brown showed little emotion while in court, though did smile at his family members who were in attendance.