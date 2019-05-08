MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after threatening a woman with a knife in a domestic dispute that caused a panicked evacuation of a Walmart in Marietta on Monday morning.

Police said the unidentified man grabbed a knife in the sporting goods section of the store to threaten the victim just after 8 a.m.

Marietta police have not identified the victim.

According to authorities, as they took that man into custody, the store decided to evacuate, which resulted in one employee calling 911 and reporting the situation.

With communities around the nation on edge following shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left 29 people dead and dozens more injured, the call triggered a larger police response.

Marietta Police information officer Chuck McPhilamy said that after the confusion, the situation is “under control” and store operations are returning to normal.

No one was hurt in the incident.

