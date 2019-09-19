COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marcus Antonio Beard was mad at his ex-girlfriend, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's office, so he came up with a revenge plan that involved luring the woman to a date and ambushing her.

He'll now spend 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and other charges, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

According to the DA, 45-year-old Beard had another person trick his former girlfriend into meeting for a date at a Starbucks on Cumberland Parkway in 2017. When she arrived, "Beard appeared and shot her once in the chest, then fled in a vehicle."

"This was an egregiously evil act," prosecutor Richele Anderson said. "This defendant went there that day with the intention of murdering her."

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

The victim survived, in what Anderson called a "miracle."

Beard pleaded guilty on Monday, the district attorney's office said, and was sentenced to 30 years, 19 to be served in prison. His plea was non-negotiated.

Beard, according to prosecutors, had a previous conviction on aggravated stalking charges in Fulton County.

MORE HEADLINES

Police report reveals new details about scene where teens were killed in shootout with homeowner

Police: Baby safe with mother after father pointed gun at her, tried to choke her with pillow

District attorney: Gang members came to Atlanta to buy guns illegally. They killed someone during their visit