Suspect turns himself in after deadly gas station shooting in Atlanta's West End

Investigators said the 39-year-old turned himself in on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The above video is 11Alive's original report from the day of the gas station shooting.

A man turned himself in to police a week after a deadly shooting at a gas station, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities said they had warrants for the 39-year-old's arrest following the deadly altercation. He turned himself in on Saturday and is now facing several charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Officers had been working to make an arrest after being called to the gas station around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19. Police said a fight broke out at the BP gas station along Lee Street Southwest when the suspect pulled a gun and shot another man.