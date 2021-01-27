Atlanta man wanted for allegedly calling in fake bomb threat against estranged wife's business

According to police, authorities have secured an arrest warrant for Joshua Stone, 43, for the Jan. 20 threat against the Duluth Smoothie King.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities have secured an arrest warrant for Joshua Stone, 43, for the Jan. 20 threat.

Investigators with the department said it appears Stone called 911 and told dispatchers that someone was threatening to blow up the Smoothie King located off Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

Stone allegedly told the dispatcher that he was calling from New York and that he was watching the male with the bomb on video surveillance.

The threat triggered the dispatch of multiple emergency units, including uniformed officers, EMS, SWAT, the Hazardous Device Unit, K-9 and a police helicopter.

The store was closed for more than two hours before investigators learned that Stone’s ex-wife was the owner of the business. Police said she told detectives that Stone had been harassing her and had previously been arrested for violation of a protection order against her.

Investigators were able to identify Stone from the recorded 911 call and discovered that he actually made the call from the Atlanta area. After, those investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Stone, accusing him of transmitting a false public alarm. He's still wanted by police. They said Stone is possibly still in the Atlanta area. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating him.