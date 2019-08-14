ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Police are on the lookout for a 21-year-old on the run after they say he shot at his brother after an argument over uneaten food.

Jordan Hall, 21, is now wanted in connection to the alleged incident.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Hall got into an argument with his brother Jalen at an Ellnenwood home off Boulder Ridge Parkway Aug. 11.

A police report said Jordan got upset and walked out of the home, and Jalen got into his rental car to leave. But, the reports said as Jalen was driving down the road, Hall stood in the path of the car and shot a gun five times at it. Police said two of those bullets hit the car - once in the windshield and once in the trunk - but no one was hurt.

Police said Hall is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last wearing black shorts and a black shirt, according to authorities.

He's now wanted on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Authorities said Hall should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on where he is should call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

