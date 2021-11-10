Man wanted in Athens hit-and-run that left a UGA student dead

Ariana Zarse was just 20 years old when she was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities are searching for the man accused of killing a UGA student in a hit-and-run.

Athens-Clarke County Police said Ariana Zarse died after being hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Broad Street to the east of Foundry Street on Saturday. The car then left the scene.

Police previously said they found the Honda involved in the incident, but they were still working to determine who the driver was.

On Monday afternoon, police said in a statement they have identified the driver as 29-year-old Donterris Gresham. According to authorities, there are active warrants for his arrest for homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run involving death, and failure to obey traffic control device among other charges.

The UGA community remembered the 20-year-old as a smart, kind, determined, and food-loving friend. A Pi Beta Phi sorority member, Zarse recently participated in a boxing championship, helping raise more than $20,000 to charities.

"I woke up from a nap around like three o'clock and one of our other fighters, Morgan, had called me. Her voice was kind of trembling," her boxing coach Dean Agnew said. "Morgan said, 'I want you to hear from me first, but Ari passed away last night.' At first, I'm like, is this a joke? When I found out I pretty much cried all day."

Police said she died in the 20th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year.