DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Dunwoody Police need help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.

Officers said on Aug. 29, Ricardo Fleurmond, who also goes by "Pretty Ricky" and "PoppinPR" got into an argument over money with the victim related to a fraud operation.

Fleurmond allegedly shot the victim in the leg. He's now wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone who has seen Fleurmond is asked to contact the police department.

