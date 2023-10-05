FBI agents looking for this man wanted in armored truck robberies

The agency said that Demarco Johnson is wanted for an armored truck robbery in Tucker in February and another one in Snellville in March.

ATLANTA — FBI agents in Atlanta are looking for a man who is allegedly connected to a string of armed robberies.

The agency said that Demarco Johnson is wanted for an armored truck robbery in Tucker in February and another one in Snellville in March.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 23 for Johnson, according to the FBI. Agents have not found him since.

Johnson is wanted for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online here.

