Man wanted for murder in Atlanta arrested in Oklahoma

The victim, Roosevelt Wood, was shot to death on March 29.

ATLANTA — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex down the road from Greenbriar Mall in March was arrested in Oklahoma this week.

The Atlanta Police Department announced an arrest in the death of Roosevelt Wood, who was found dead with "several apparent gunshot wounds" on the afternoon of March 29 at the Cascade Glen Apartments on Campbellton Rd. in southwest Atlanta.

Warrants for the suspect were obtained last weekend, the department said, and the suspect was taken into custody in Nichols Hills, Okla. He is expected to be extradited back to Atlanta.