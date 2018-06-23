MONROE, Ga. — Authorities say they have captured the man wanted in the murder of a 68-year-old woman found "bleeding profusely" from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Friday, June 22, the Monroe County Police Department said they arrested Sergio Moon with the help of the U.S. Marshall's Office, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and others.

Authorities said they arrested the 30-year-old inside a Norcross home off Oakbrook Parkway without incident and transported him to the Monroe Police Department. They've charged him with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

Moon's arrest comes after an intense weeks-long manhunt, during which police warned the public to be on the lookout for the armed and dangerous man.

According to authorities, police arrived at an apartment at 134 West Marable Street after 3 p.m. on June 14 to find 68-year-old Linda O. Flint on the floor "bleeding profusely." Emergency responders rushed Flint to Piedmont Walton Hospital, but they were unable to save her.

Police told 11Alive Flint is the great-grandmother of Moon's child.

“She meant the world to me and like I said she was a sweet person,” Margaret Taylor told 11Alive.

Taylor had been friends with Flint since childhood and lives just a few doors away from where her friend was left fighting for her life. It left her and others in the area terrified for their lives, while Moon was on the run.

“Just terrible at her age,” Taylor said. “I want to get out of here so bad I don't know what to do. They killed one, they'll kill me.”

Meanwhile, services for Flint have been set for Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Funeral Home off Gratis Road NW in Monroe.

