HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division hope someone will know the whereabouts of a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro, 37, is wanted for the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

It was June 26, 2017, when Houston police received a report of sexual assault that occurred in the 4200 block of West 34th Street in Houston.

"During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro, sexually abused the victim," stated Crime Stoppers. "Fugitive Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro is a Hispanic male, 37 years old, approximately 5’07”, 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair."

The age of the victim was not released.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All cases and warrants are active at the time of this posting and are subject to change.

