ATLANTA – An 18-year-old suspected of killing a southwest Atlanta woman known for her non-profit work has turned himself in to police.

Khalid Bays was taken into custody on Friday and will be taken to Fulton County Jail, according to Atlanta Police. Beverly Jenkins, 49, was found shot in the head in a car on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Westview Drive and Hopkins Street.

Jenkins worked with the housing program for the City of Refuge, an organization known for helping families in need. She was driving home from working a swing shift in a car given to her as a gift from the non-profit so she wouldn’t have to use public transportation.

Her friends and colleagues called Jenkins an “angel” who would never hurt anyone. Coworkers told 11Alive she was well-loved and worked with women and children who were trying to escape violence.

Homicide investigators secured an arrest warrant for Bays and asked for public help in tracking him down. Police believe Jenkins may have been the victim of a failed carjacking.

Friends told 11Alive Jenkins was a mother of five children, a grandmother and a loving wife. Family has set up a funding campaign to "lighten the heavy burden her absence leaves behind."

