Man wanted in connection with MARTA station murder, APD says

APD released photos of who they believe to be the suspect.

ATLANTA — Public help is needed by the Atlanta Police Department in identifying a person who they believe is connected to a murder of a man near a MARTA station earlier in May.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a call around 9:28 p.m. on May 5 about shots being fired at 225 Peachtree ST. SW. That's on the Brotherton Transportation Mall at the Garnett Street Marta Station.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot. Police applied tourniquets and the man, Donald Harrell was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives still have not provided any information about what could have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to submit their tips to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form or over the phone at 1-404-577-8477.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list.

People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is completely anonymous and allows information providers or “tipsters” to be sure of their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

Tipsters are not required to provide their names, and Crime stoppers do not use Caller ID or other methods to track or trace the call.

The Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta are a part of the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF) who said they work to increase public safety by creating community programs to provide resources to underserved neighborhoods, and training to cultivate a mindset of true servanthood among the Atlanta Police Department sworn personnel.