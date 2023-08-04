'Do not approach' | Search underway for wanted murder suspect in overnight Hall County shooting

Deon Ellison is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and killed a driver after a heated argument, according to the sheriff's office.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff's deputies are now on the hunt to find a 24-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a murder early Friday morning.

Deon Ellison is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and killed a driver after a heated argument, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said that it happened just around 1:30 a.m. on I-985 northbound near the entrance ramp of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

When authorities arrived, they met with a witness and found a car with a man shot to death inside.

Deputies said that Ellison and the witness were passengers in the car when the 24-year-old fired the fatal shot at the driver who was getting on the exit.

Ellison and the victim had gotten into a heated argument where he pulled out a gun shot the victim in the head, according to police.

After the shooting, the car traveled through the intersection and into a ditch before coming to a complete stop.

The 24-year-old then ran away in the direction of the Rabbittown community, according to authorities.

Deputies searched the area throughout the rest of the morning, but were unable to find Ellison.

He is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Anyone who has information on Ellison’s whereabouts should call 911 or the investigator at 770-297-4697.

Deputies are warning the public to not approach Ellison if they locate him.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.