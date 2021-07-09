Man wanted for Roswell double homicide found dead

Police have yet to give any information on how Duane Hall died.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police said a man who was wanted for allegedly killing his parents has been found dead.

Duane Hall was found deceased in his car, according to police, near a reservoir off Indian Creek Road in Henry County on Saturday.

Hall was wanted for the murder of his parents, Delroy and Murline-Gregory Hall. Back in August, police said someone with a key showed up to check on the 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman. The person called 911 after finding the pair dead in a home on Barrington Landing Court.