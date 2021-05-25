Man accused of shooting up Cobb home after not being invited in for game night is now in Arkansas, police say

Cobb County Police said the FBI is also involved in the case.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Out-of-state police and federal agents are looking for a Cobb County shooting suspect accused of firing rounds into a home after he wasn't allowed inside for game night.

Cobb County Police said on Tuesday that Cody Demmitt is still wanted for allegedly firing shots at his neighbor's home and injuring one person. Officers said he is currently in Arkansas and Arkansas State Police are attempting to take him into custody.

"We’ve also been informed the FBI is involved at this point," Cobb Police said.

This all started on May 22 around 11:30 p.m. Police received a call about a person shot at a home on Westchase Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim, military veteran Steve Boyd, hurt from a gunshot wound. The house was also riddled with bullet holes. He described the terrifying moments to 11Alive.

"When he came acting like he was all geeked up, wanting to party, I told him 'no', but it wasn't my house," Boyd said.

It wasn't long after gunfire erupted.

The owner of the house said they were playing a game of Family Feud when it happened. He told 11Alive he thought it was fireworks at first.

Boyd said that during the shooting, bullets were coming all over the place for several minutes. He said it felt like they were being "ambushed."

"All you heard was, 'pop, pop, pop, pop, boom, boom, pop, pop," Boyd described.

Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

Arrest warrants were issued for Demmitt for aggravated assault. Police activity was spotted on the street Monday evening. Cobb Police confirmed their SWAT team assisted detectives on a search warrant at the suspect's home.