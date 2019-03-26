AUSTELL, Ga. — A man who shot at a Cobb County officer late Monday night is now in custody, after a woman spotted him bleeding on her porch in Austell.

The man, who has not been identified, has multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Hospital, according to police. His condition has not been released at this time.

Since the shooting late Monday night, Austell residents were warned to stay inside their homes as police searched for the suspect, who exchanged gunfire with a Cobb County police officer at 10 p.m. near Janet Lane.

Police said the incident happened after they received a call from someone in the neighborhood who felt threatened by the suspect, due to an incident that happened the day before.

An officer spotted the suspect in a U-Haul, approached him and things took a dangerous turn, according to investigators. The man pulled out a gun and shot at the officer, who returned fire. The suspect ran off.

A woman who lived off Veterans Memorial Highway called 911 when she spotted the alleged suspect bleeding on her deck early Tuesday.

The GBI is now investigating the incident.