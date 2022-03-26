GBI investigating after man shot, killed in shooting involving Canton Police

Here's what we know.

CANTON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed during a shooting involving Canton Police overnight Saturday on Parkbrook Way.

According to a release, officers responded to an unknown trouble call when they came across a man who was armed with a gun and shots were fired.

Canton Police said the man was killed but no officers were injured.

They added that the incident occurred around 1:28 a.m.

At this time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.