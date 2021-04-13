Man lunging at DeKalb police officers with knife is shot and killed, authorities say

It started at 6 p.m. on Monday when police first got a call about a man wielding a knife on the 2500 block of Terrace Trail.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by police officers overnight after several attempts were made to make contact with a man armed with a knife, authorities confirmed.

It started at 6 p.m. on Monday when police first got a call about a man wielding a knife on the 2500 block of Terrace Trail, the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Once officers made contact with the man, police say he lunged at officers "causing one of them to to discharge their firearm," police said in a statement.

Police were not certain if the shot hit the suspect as he ran into a vacant home.

More attempts were made to make contact with the man, and police said he lunged at them again, resulting in an officer firing another gunshot. He again ran back into the home, they said.

After further investigation, police said the man was dead inside the home.

No officers were injured and the GBI said they would be investigating.