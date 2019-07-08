COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police need help tracking down a bank robbery suspect.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Wells Fargo on Windy Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday to respond to the scene.

Police said a man entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, Cobb police released photos of the man they are looking for in connection with the crime. anyone who recognizes the suspect is act to call investigators at 770-499-3945.

