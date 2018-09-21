JACKSON, Ga. – A man was found shot to death on Highway 36 in Jackson, according to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the homicide may have been brought in off Interstate 75.

The victim, who has not been identified, had multiple gunshot wounds, according to deputies. His body was found at the entrance of the Jackson Glenn Subdivision at 2784 Hwy 36 W, just after 6 a.m. Friday,

Investigators do not believe there is any connection to the subdivision.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the homicide investigation.

PHOTOS: Man found shot to death outside Jackson subdivision

