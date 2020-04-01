HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff's Office investigators said they were investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a home in South Hall County after their bodies were found early Saturday morning.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Derreck Booth, deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, regarding a shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Little Doe Walk near Spout Springs Road in The Park at Chestnut Mountain subdivision.

During their initial investigation, Booth said, deputies were able to determine that a family member who lives at the home discovered the bodies in a bedroom.

The 55-year-old man and 47-year-old woman appeared to have both suffered gunshot wounds, he said.

Booth said the Hall County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation at the home. He said no other individuals are believed to be involved in the incident, and that the public is not at risk as a result.

