Man, woman hurt in drive-by shooting after leaving Midtown nightclub

There is no information on their conditions at this time.

ATLANTA — A man and a woman are injured after a drive-by shooting in the heart of the city early Friday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, the violent incident happened around 4:30 a.m. while the man and woman were leaving a nightclub near Crescent Avenue and 12th Street.

That's located in the heart of the city, nearby several residential buildings and popular restaurants.

Police did not specify which nightclub the pair were leaving.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Right now, there are no updates on their conditions and police have not indicated whether they have arrested a suspect.