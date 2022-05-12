Man, woman shot near Waffle House in downtown Atlanta

Officers with APD said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

ATLANTA — Two people are in the hospital after being shot near a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said it happened across from the Waffle House location on Courtland Street, not too far from Georgia State's campus.

Officers add that the victims are a man and a woman in their 20s, and their injuries are not life threatening.

There is no word right now about a suspect or the cause of the shooting.

The incident comes just a few hours after a deadly shooting at a gas station on Piedmont Avenue, right across the street from Piedmont Central Dining Hall, a Georgia State student dining commons. That location is just a block from the Waffle House on Courtland Street.

However, police have not stated whether these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.